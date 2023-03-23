Guelph, Ont. bus driver threatened with knife by passenger, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a bus driver with a knife in Guelph, Ont.

Guelph Police Service was called to an area of Elmira Road North and Massey Road around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a male passenger was boarding a transit bus and flashed a bus pass to the driver. The driver confiscated the pass saying it was counterfeit and asked the passenger to leave.

Investigators say the passenger and bus driver engaged in a struggle before the passenger brandished a hunting-style knife.

Police say the man was removed from the bus with help from another passenger and fled on foot.

Police along with the canine unit were able to locate and arrest the man and recover the knife.

A 37-year-old was held for a bail hearing.