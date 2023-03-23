Menu

Crime

Guelph, Ont. bus driver threatened with knife by passenger, police say

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 23, 2023 11:59 am
Guelph Transit bus. View image in full screen
Guelph Transit bus. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
A man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a bus driver with a knife in Guelph, Ont.

Guelph Police Service was called to an area of Elmira Road North and Massey Road around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a male passenger was boarding a transit bus and flashed a bus pass to the driver. The driver confiscated the pass saying it was counterfeit and asked the passenger to leave.

Read more: Guelph Transit officials say regular service resuming after driver shortage

Investigators say the passenger and bus driver engaged in a struggle before the passenger brandished a hunting-style knife.

Police say the man was removed from the bus with help from another passenger and fled on foot.

Police along with the canine unit were able to locate and arrest the man and recover the knife.

A 37-year-old was held for a bail hearing.

Guelph News Knife weapon Guelph Police Service Bus Driver Guelph Transit transit bus threatening
