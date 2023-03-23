Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Woman critically injured after being pulled from Etobicoke house fire

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 6:27 am
Fire truck outside a home on Brussel Street that caught on fire in Etobicoke on March 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Fire truck outside a home on Brussel Street that caught on fire in Etobicoke on March 23, 2023. Marianne Dimain / Global News
Toronto Fire Services say a woman is in life-threatening condition after she was pulled from a fire by firefighters at a home in Etobicoke early Thursday.

Firefighters were called to Brussel Street, near Park Lawn Road and The Queensway, at around 2 a.m. for a ‘very smoky fire’ at a three-level home.

A Toronto Fire spokesperson said crews found and rescued one occupant.

After performing life-saving measures the patient was transferred to paramedics, the spokesperson said.

Read more: 3-alarm fire breaks out at building on Toronto’s Queen Street West

Firefighters at a fire on Brussel Street in Etobicoke on March 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters at a fire on Brussel Street in Etobicoke on March 23, 2023. Matthew Pegg / Toronto Fire Services

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a woman with life-threatening injuries to hospital.

Fire officials said the fire was extinguished and crews are continuing to clear the smoke.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.

