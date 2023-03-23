Woman critically injured after being pulled from Etobicoke house fire

Toronto Fire Services say a woman is in life-threatening condition after she was pulled from a fire by firefighters at a home in Etobicoke early Thursday.
Firefighters were called to Brussel Street, near Park Lawn Road and The Queensway, at around 2 a.m. for a ‘very smoky fire’ at a three-level home.
A Toronto Fire spokesperson said crews found and rescued one occupant.
After performing life-saving measures the patient was transferred to paramedics, the spokesperson said.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a woman with life-threatening injuries to hospital.
Fire officials said the fire was extinguished and crews are continuing to clear the smoke.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.
