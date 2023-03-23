Woman critically injured after being pulled from Etobicoke house fire

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Fire Services say a woman is in life-threatening condition after she was pulled from a fire by firefighters at a home in Etobicoke early Thursday.

Firefighters were called to Brussel Street, near Park Lawn Road and The Queensway, at around 2 a.m. for a ‘very smoky fire’ at a three-level home.

A Toronto Fire spokesperson said crews found and rescued one occupant.

After performing life-saving measures the patient was transferred to paramedics, the spokesperson said.

View image in full screen Firefighters at a fire on Brussel Street in Etobicoke on March 23, 2023. Matthew Pegg / Toronto Fire Services

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a woman with life-threatening injuries to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire officials said the fire was extinguished and crews are continuing to clear the smoke.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.