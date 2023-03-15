Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

3-alarm fire breaks out at building on Toronto’s Queen Street West

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 8:59 am
Firefighters battling fire on Queen Street West, near Augusta Avenue, on March 15, 2023.
Firefighters battling fire on Queen Street West, near Augusta Avenue, on March 15, 2023. Gord Edick / Global News
Toronto Fire Services says firefighters are dealing with a three-alarm fire that broke out Wednesday morning at a building on Queen Street West.

Fire officials said crews were called to a commercial-residential building on Queen Street West, just west of Augusta Avenue, at around 6:25 a.m.

They said the fire is affecting a building with stores on the main level and two floors of residential above — about five units involved.

No injuries have been reported so far, except for some smoke inhalation, a fire official told Global News.

Read more: 2 taken to hospital after fire at downtown Toronto highrise

The roads in the area will be shut down for several hours.

Meanwhile, at around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were also called to a residential building on Jarvis Street for another fire that sent two people to hospital.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire on Queen Street West, near Augusta Avenue, on March 15, 2023.
Firefighters at the scene of a fire on Queen Street West, near Augusta Avenue, on March 15, 2023. Gord Edick / Global News
Firefighters battling fire on Queen Street West, near Augusta Avenue, on March 15, 2023.
Firefighters battling fire on Queen Street West, near Augusta Avenue, on March 15, 2023. Gord Edick / Global News

