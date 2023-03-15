3-alarm fire breaks out at building on Toronto’s Queen Street West

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services says firefighters are dealing with a three-alarm fire that broke out Wednesday morning at a building on Queen Street West.

Fire officials said crews were called to a commercial-residential building on Queen Street West, just west of Augusta Avenue, at around 6:25 a.m.

They said the fire is affecting a building with stores on the main level and two floors of residential above — about five units involved.

No injuries have been reported so far, except for some smoke inhalation, a fire official told Global News.

The roads in the area will be shut down for several hours.

Meanwhile, at around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were also called to a residential building on Jarvis Street for another fire that sent two people to hospital.

View image in full screen Firefighters at the scene of a fire on Queen Street West, near Augusta Avenue, on March 15, 2023. Gord Edick / Global News

View image in full screen Firefighters battling fire on Queen Street West, near Augusta Avenue, on March 15, 2023. Gord Edick / Global News

TFS crews are actively dealing with a 3-alarm residential fire on Queen St. W (W. of Augusta Ave). Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries at this time. ^dv #Toronto — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) March 15, 2023

