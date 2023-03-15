3-alarm fire breaks out at building on Toronto’s Queen Street West

Toronto Fire Services says firefighters are dealing with a three-alarm fire that broke out Wednesday morning at a building on Queen Street West.
Fire officials said crews were called to a commercial-residential building on Queen Street West, just west of Augusta Avenue, at around 6:25 a.m.
They said the fire is affecting a building with stores on the main level and two floors of residential above — about five units involved.
No injuries have been reported so far, except for some smoke inhalation, a fire official told Global News.
The roads in the area will be shut down for several hours.
Meanwhile, at around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were also called to a residential building on Jarvis Street for another fire that sent two people to hospital.
