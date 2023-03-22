Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. colon cancer survivor speaks out about life-altering diagnosis

By Sarah MacDonald & Simon Little Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 10:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Colon cancer survivor speaks out about life-altering diagnosis'
Colon cancer survivor speaks out about life-altering diagnosis
WATCH: During Colon Cancer Awareness Month, a woman who was diagnosed a decade ago is sharing her experience, hoping to raise awareness about a disease that will affect the lives of one in six British Columbians. Sarah MacDonald reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A B.C. woman who survived stage-three colon cancer is sharing her story in the hopes of raising awareness about a disease that will affect one in six British Columbians.

Jaylee Thomas was diagnosed almost 10 years ago, just before her 33rd birthday and while pregnant with her first child.

Thomas told Global News she didn’t notice any symptoms except some abdominal discomfort that sent her to the doctor.

Click to play video: 'March is colorectal cancer awareness month'
March is colorectal cancer awareness month

The terrifying diagnosis was just the start of a painful journey, with her doctor delivering more devastating news as she prepared to start months of chemotherapy.

Story continues below advertisement

“He sat me down and told me I should probably terminate the pregnancy, and I did after consulting with my husband,” she told Global News.

A decade later, Thomas still has a photo of the tumour that had likely been growing inside her for years before it was detected.

Read more: Colorectal cancer cases rising among younger adults in Canada and U.S.

“Even looking back now with this pulled-out perspective, nothing stands out. I had gas, but how was I supposed to know? I didn’t see any blood in my stool,” she said.

March is colorectal cancer awareness month, and doctors say the importance of screening for the disease cannot be understated.

“It’s unfortunately one of the leading causes of cancer death in B.C. as well, second only to lung cancer,” said Dr. Jennifer Telford with the BC Cancer Colon Screening Program.

“When it’s caught early, actually colon cancer is quite curable. If it’s caught in its earliest stages, over 90 per cent of people will be cured of the cancer, which is why screening is so important.”

Click to play video: 'Ask an Expert: Colorectal cancer awareness'
Ask an Expert: Colorectal cancer awareness

Telford said doctors typically recommend screening starting when people turn 50, with the goal of detecting cancer at an early state or even in its pre-cancerous form when it can be easily removed.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Those guidelines change for people with a family history, especially if it involves close family members and family members who developed the disease at an early age.

Thomas, who had no family history of colorectal cancer or any obvious symptoms, believes the screening guidelines need to evolve to include younger adults.

“Every person I’ve met with colon cancer is under 40,” she said. “You can’t tell me it’s an older person’s disease or issue.”

Research appears to be bearing that feeling out.

More on Health

Statistics released earlier this month by the American Cancer Society showed that one in five U.S. cases, or 20 per cent, were among people under the age of 55 in 2019 — almost double the rate of 11 per cent in 1995.

A decade on from her own diagnosis Thomas is now teaching others the importance of whole-body health, through pilates and a form of light therapy she says helped her through the side effects of chemotherapy.

She’s also sharing a message with others who may face the disease.

“Fight for yourself,” she said.

“If your doctor says, ‘You don’t need that,’ fight for it. Because they don’t know what you need.”

Advertisement
HealthCancerScreeningColorectal Cancercolon cancerCancer ScreeningColon Cancer Awareness MonthColorectal Cancer Awareness Monthcancer suvival
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers