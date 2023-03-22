Police looking for driver after vehicle seen running stop sign at Guelph, Ont. intersection

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph, Ont., are looking to identify a vehicle and its driver.

They released dashcam footage on Wednesday of a vehicle running a stop sign at the intersection of Maltby and Crawley roads.

It shows a black sedan going south on Crawley around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday and crossing Maltby without stopping at the sign.

The footage also shows that the sedan nearly collided with the eastbound vehicle at the intersection.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7225, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Our Traffic Unit is hoping to identify this driver who ran a stop sign at 3:15pm Tuesday at Maltby and Crawley roads in #Guelph. Please call 519-824-1212 ext. 7225 if you can help. #RoadSafety -st pic.twitter.com/tCPFLshx4i — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) March 22, 2023