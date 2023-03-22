Police looking for driver after vehicle seen running stop sign at Guelph, Ont. intersection

Police in Guelph, Ont., are looking to identify a vehicle and its driver.
They released dashcam footage on Wednesday of a vehicle running a stop sign at the intersection of Maltby and Crawley roads.
It shows a black sedan going south on Crawley around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday and crossing Maltby without stopping at the sign.
The footage also shows that the sedan nearly collided with the eastbound vehicle at the intersection.
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7225, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
