Traffic

One dead following Highway 33 crash in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 12:30 pm
FILE. Police lights. View image in full screen
FILE. Police lights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
One person has died in a crash that shut down part of Highway 33 in Kelowna for several hours Tuesday night.

The crash happened at around 6:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Highway 33 in Kelowna when, according to police, a Ford Escape SUV with two occupants left the westbound lane it had been traveling in and crossed into oncoming traffic.

“This resulted in a head-on collision with a white 2018 Dodge Ram pickup with 2 occupants heading eastbound away from Kelowna,” RCMP said in a press release.

“All four occupants were transported to Kelowna hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, once at the hospital the passenger from the Ford escape succumbed to their injuries and passed away. Next-of-kin notifications have been completed.”

Police are actively investigating this matter. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam video of the collision or of the
road conditions heading into town along Hwy 33 at that time, is asked to please contact Const. James Ward of the Kelowna BC Highway Patrol at james.ward@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

