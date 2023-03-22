Menu

Environment

Annual air pollution levels rise in Hamilton, but remain near the historic lows

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 7:38 am
A photo of an industrial sector in Hamilton. View image in full screen
A photo of an industrial sector in Hamilton. Global News
A Hamilton group monitoring the city’s air quality says pollution levels rose in 2021 but remain near historic lows recorded early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clean Air Hamilton revealed the agency’s latest report to city councillors this week, with levels of benzene, nitrogen dioxide and other particulate matter high on their study’s list of priorities.

The report revealed that inhalable particulate matter, usually represented by mould, dust, smoke and bacteria, did increase year over year but remained at acceptable annual objective (AO) targets set by Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP).

Read more: Close to $2.3M spent to repair water main breaks in Hamilton last year

Respirable particulate matter, usually vehicle exhaust, wildfire particulates and industrial plant emissions, was also up year over year on the Mountain and in the downtown, but declined on the city’s west side.

Annual air pollution levels rise in Hamilton, but remain near the historic lows - image View image in full screen
Clean Air Hamilton
Ozone, which is more commonly referred to as “smog,” was also up across the city but remained lower than levels recorded throughout 2018. The city’s 30-year ozone trend is comparable to the lowest concentrations endured in other Ontario jurisdictions.

Annual air pollution levels rise in Hamilton, but remain near the historic lows - image View image in full screen
Clean Air Hamilton

 

Sulphur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2), typically affecting lung function and irritating eyes, were up in 2021 compared with 2020, with both above the province’s AO levels, while carcinogens benzene and benzo[a]pyrene (BaP) also surpassed AO levels at all monitoring stations.

Clean Air chair Bruce Newbold told councillors that much of the pollution is not generated locally but created by transboundary sources – sources outside of Hamilton.

“It’s coming from outside of the city — maybe the Ohio Valley, for example — and then passing through the city in the same way that some of the pollution that we produce here ends up impacting further east and downwind from us,” Newbold explained.

Transboundary sources contribute to approximately 90 per cent of respirable particulate matter, 70 per cent of benzene, and 29 per cent of BaP concentrations in Hamilton.

However, Newbold said local industrial and on-road and off-road transportation emissions still make negative contributions to localized air pollution and downwind airsheds.

The movements were of concern for Ward 9 Coun. Brad Clark, who suggested emissions travelling from region to region could have potential culprits pointing fingers elsewhere for the city’s bad air.

“It almost lets the local community off the hook,” Clark said.

“It’s not us. It’s someone else down south, and we’re not testing to see what’s coming in at that border.”

Newbold did admit the city’s testing equipment is not located at the borders of the city, but said meteorological data is one tool they use to understand where particulate matter is coming from.

Read more: Hamilton to review annual snow clearing, potentially to adapt Vision Zero measures

The Clean Air report is advocating continued monitoring and collaboration from organizations, industries, the city and other levels of government to reach AO goals.

He says industry is going to be the primary source for benzene and BaP, and that will be “difficult to avoid.”

These chemicals that are pollutants within our atmosphere on a day to day basis,” said Newbold.

“In terms of avoiding them, there’s relatively little we can do but make people aware of these concerns that we have in terms of our air quality and continue to work with the partners that we have at the table.”

Newbold also suggested encouraging Hamiltonians to reduce their transportation emissions and further progression of local transit initiatives will be a huge part of clearing up the city’s air quality.

“Electrification of the city fleets, for example, removing internal combustion engines from city vehicles, there’s a great place to start,” Newbold said.

“Our LRT, it should have a huge impact in terms of air quality through the downtown core once that is up and running.”

Hamilton newsAir PollutionSMOGOzoneHamilton air qualitySulphur DioxideBruce Newboldair quality studyclean air hamilton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

