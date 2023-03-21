Menu

Crime

1 charged, 1 at large in probe into stunt-driving dirt bikers: London, Ont. police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 21, 2023 4:12 pm
1 charged, 1 at large in probe into stunt-driving dirt bikers: London, Ont. police - image View image in full screen
London Police Service/Handout
Charges have been laid against a 26-year-old London, Ont., man police allege was one of two dirt bike riders observed stunt driving and running reds in the downtown core early last month.

The accused faces nearly a dozen charges, including racing a motor vehicle, careless driving, failure to stop for police, failure to remain, making an improper stop at a traffic signal at an intersection, proceeding on a red light, and driving a motor vehicle with no plates, police said.

The counts stem from an investigation that began in early February after police say members of the public contacted them about two dirt bikes in the downtown around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Read more: Public help sought IDing dirt bikers who ran red lights, fled from officers, London, Ont. police say

The dirt bike operators were seen driving through red lights, stunt driving and passing vehicles while driving into oncoming traffic, police said, adding that officers tried to stop the pair, but both fled after becoming involved in a minor collision with a police cruiser.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Tuesday that they were continuing to investigate, and that the public’s assistance was being sought in identifying the driver of the white Suzuki bike involved. The suspect has been previously described as male and wearing a black coat, green pants, and a black and white helmet with a camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

London PoliceLondon Police ServiceLondon crimeStunt drivingDowntown LondonLondon Ontario crimeOntario crimeHighway Traffic ActLondon Ontario policemotorbikes
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

