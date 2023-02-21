Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Public help sought IDing dirt bikers who ran red lights, fled from officers: London, Ont. police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted February 21, 2023 5:36 pm
Public help sought IDing dirt bikers who ran red lights, fled from officers: London, Ont. police - image View image in full screen
London Police Service/Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The operators of two dirt bikes are being sought by police after they were reportedly seen running red lights, stunt driving and driving into oncoming traffic on city streets earlier this month, London, Ont. police say.

In a statement Tuesday, police said they were contacted about the dirt bikes around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 2 and say officers attempted to stop the pair, but say both fled after becoming involved in a minor crash with a police cruiser. No injuries were reported.

Police have issued images of the two suspected dirt bike operators, and say they’re looking to identify them. One of the photos appears to show the pair riding down Dundas Place near Richmond Street.

Trending Now

Read more: 1 hospitalized following shooting at Langmuir Avenue home, London, Ont. police say

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

One suspect is described as a male rider, approximately 30 years old, with a moustache, a yellow and red helmet, a blue winter coat and grey pants and driving a yellow Suzuki dirt bike.

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect is described as a male, wearing a black and white helmet with a camera attached, a black coat and green pants and riding a white Suzuki dirt bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

London PoliceLondon Police ServiceDangerous DrivingLondon crimeStunt drivingSuspect SoughtDirt Bikes
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers