Public help sought IDing dirt bikers who ran red lights, fled from officers: London, Ont. police

The operators of two dirt bikes are being sought by police after they were reportedly seen running red lights, stunt driving and driving into oncoming traffic on city streets earlier this month, London, Ont. police say.

In a statement Tuesday, police said they were contacted about the dirt bikes around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 2 and say officers attempted to stop the pair, but say both fled after becoming involved in a minor crash with a police cruiser. No injuries were reported.

Police have issued images of the two suspected dirt bike operators, and say they’re looking to identify them. One of the photos appears to show the pair riding down Dundas Place near Richmond Street.

One suspect is described as a male rider, approximately 30 years old, with a moustache, a yellow and red helmet, a blue winter coat and grey pants and driving a yellow Suzuki dirt bike.

The second suspect is described as a male, wearing a black and white helmet with a camera attached, a black coat and green pants and riding a white Suzuki dirt bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.