Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Strike halts bus service in B.C.’s Fraser Valley

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2023 1:50 pm
B.C. Transit says the extra trips will result in enhanced convenience and shorter wait times, while a new route will provide transit service to a new area. View image in full screen
After bargaining talks broke down between First Transit workers and B.C. Transit, a full-scale walkout started Monday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Bus service across most of B.C.’s Fraser Valley, from Abbotsford to Hope, has been halted by a strike.

More than 200 members of CUPE Local 561 walked off the job, affecting all bus service in Abbotsford, Mission, Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack and Hope, although essential HandiDart trips can still be booked.

The union says its members, who work for a company that contracts service to BC Transit, have no pension and make 32 per cent less than bus drivers and other staff elsewhere in Metro Vancouver’s transit system.

Click to play video: 'Fraser Valley bus drivers set to launch full scale strike Monday'
Fraser Valley bus drivers set to launch full scale strike Monday
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fraser Valley bus union threatens ‘indefinite’ strike to begin Monday

Talks between the two sides collapsed last week and the union says BC Transit and its private operator, First Transit, have refused to consider union proposals on wages or pensions.

Trending Now

Picket lines went up Monday at locations around Abbotsford and Chilliwack, as well as the West Coast Express train station in Mission and at the Burnaby bus loop where the Fraser Valley Express bus from Chilliwack makes its final stop.

A statement from BC Transit says it is watching the situation carefully and will update customers when more information is available, but it says the dispute is between First Transit and the CUPE workers.

More on Money
LabourFraser ValleyBC Transittransit strikeBus StrikeFirst Transitfraser valley transit strikeBus strike Fraser ValleyFV transit strike
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers