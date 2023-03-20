1 impaired arrest during St. Patrick’s Day RIDE checks in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of vehicles were checked, leading to one impaired driving arrest, during RIDE checks conducted by police in Peterborough, Ont. on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers held RIDE checks at several locations on St. Patrick’s Day on Friday.

Police say of the 526 vehicle checks, one driver — a 26-year-old Peterborough woman — was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) during a vehicle check around 11 p.m.

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. She’ll appear in court on April 12.

Drove through another RIDE location… Good news… Bad news… The good news is that at the previous RIDE location we took an impaired driver off the City streets.. The bad news is that people continue to drive while impaired. — Chief Stu Betts, Peterborough Police Service (@PtboChiefBetts) March 18, 2023

An additional 52 approved screening device (ASD) demands were made by police at the RIDE checkpoints. One driver received a warning and three-day licence suspension after registering with the “warn range” with a BAC between 0.05-0.079.

Also on Saturday, officers conducted a mobile RIDE program. Of the 25 motor vehicle checks, 13 involved ASD demands and one driver also registered within the warn range and receive a warning and three-day licence suspension.

Police say alcohol was a factor after a vehicle crashed into a canine unit vehicle early Saturday. However, the Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, has taken over the investigation after the accused suffered an injury during the arrest, police said.