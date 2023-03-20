Menu

Comments

Crime

1 impaired arrest during St. Patrick’s Day RIDE checks in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 11:53 am
One impaired driving arrest was made and two warn-range suspensions were issued during RIDE checks by the Peterborough Police Service on March 17-18.
One impaired driving arrest was made and two warn-range suspensions were issued during RIDE checks by the Peterborough Police Service on March 17-18. Getty Images
Hundreds of vehicles were checked, leading to one impaired driving arrest, during RIDE checks conducted by police in Peterborough, Ont. on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers held RIDE checks at several locations on St. Patrick’s Day on Friday.

Read more: SIU investigates reported injury during arrest after driver hits Peterborough police K9 vehicle

Police say of the 526 vehicle checks, one driver — a 26-year-old Peterborough woman — was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) during a vehicle check around 11 p.m.

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. She’ll appear in court on April 12.

An additional 52 approved screening device (ASD) demands were made by police at the RIDE checkpoints. One driver received a warning and three-day licence suspension after registering with the “warn range” with a BAC between 0.05-0.079.

Also on Saturday, officers conducted a mobile RIDE program. Of the 25 motor vehicle checks, 13 involved ASD demands and one driver also registered within the warn range and receive a warning and three-day licence suspension.

Police say alcohol was a factor after a vehicle crashed into a canine unit vehicle early Saturday. However, the Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, has taken over the investigation after the accused suffered an injury during the arrest, police said.

Impaired Driving
