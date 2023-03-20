Menu

Traffic

1 dead, 6 in hospital after serious crash on Hwy 89

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 9:14 am
A set of police lights View image in full screen
Police lights at night. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
First responders say an Alliston, Ont., woman died and six others were injured in a crash on Highway 89 over the weekend.

Members of the OPP Nottawasaga detachment, along with local emergency service personnel, responded to a fatal collision involving a grey sports utility vehicle and a red sedan Saturday.

Police say three children are among those injured.

OPP say they were notified about the crash around 10 a.m., in the area of Highway 89, west of Veteran’s Drive near Cookstown.

A 70-year-old female from Alliston, a passenger of one of the vehicles, was declared dead at the scene of the collision, police say.

Police say the driver of the vehicle and a child who was in the rear passenger seat were both taken to Toronto area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle and two children were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

No other injuries were reported at the time of the collision.

The road was closed for several hours as Nottawasaga OPP officers and members trained in traffic reconstruction investigated the collision scene but the road has since reopened.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPPFatal CrashHighway crashOntario Provincal PoliceAllistonHighway 89Alliston OntarioHWY 89Cookstown OntarioCookstown crashFatal crash fatal Hwy 89 crashNottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincal Police
