Canada

Jasper opens backcountry camping reservations Monday

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 19, 2023 3:45 pm
Alberta rocky mountains, parks canada View image in full screen
Parks Canada opens reservation system for many Alberta Rockies parks this week. Courtesy of: Parks Canada
Reservations for backcountry camping in Jasper open Monday, which also marks the first day of spring.

Parks Canada overhauled it’s online reservation system, opening bookings for different national parks between March and April.

Read more: Parks Canada camping reservation system opens Monday

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, people will be able to reserve their backcountry camping spots in Jasper, while those wanting to camp in Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National Parks can make their reservations starting Wednesday.

A full list of reservation opening dates can be found on the Parks Canada website.

Parks CanadaCampingBanffJasperBackcountryNational ParksReservationBackcountry campingCamping reservationAlberta national Parks
