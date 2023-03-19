Jasper opens backcountry camping reservations Monday

See more sharing options

Reservations for backcountry camping in Jasper open Monday, which also marks the first day of spring.

Parks Canada overhauled it’s online reservation system, opening bookings for different national parks between March and April.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, people will be able to reserve their backcountry camping spots in Jasper, while those wanting to camp in Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National Parks can make their reservations starting Wednesday.

A full list of reservation opening dates can be found on the Parks Canada website.