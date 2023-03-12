Menu

Canada

Parks Canada camping reservation system opens Monday

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 12, 2023 2:57 pm
Campers with a Canadian flag flying on their camp site are shown in Algonquin Park on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill. View image in full screen
Campers with a Canadian flag flying on their camp site are shown in Algonquin Park on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill. FJT/
The Parks Canada upgraded camping reservation system opens Monday for all those eager to get outside this spring and summer.

Each camping location has its own launch date between March 13 and April 13, 2023. Reservations for Moraine Lake and Lake Louise will open April 13, with backcountry camping spots for Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National Parks launching March 22.

A full list of opening registration dates can be found on the Parks Canada website.

Anyone looking to make a reservation will have to create a new account, even if you’ve made a reservation with Parks Canada in previous seasons.

Parks Canada, Camping, Banff, Lake Louise, Kootenay National Park, Mountains, National Parks, Yoho National Park, Reservations, Alberta Rockies, Moraine Lake, 2023 Camping season, Parks Canada camping reservations
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

