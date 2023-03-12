Parks Canada camping reservation system opens Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Parks Canada upgraded camping reservation system opens Monday for all those eager to get outside this spring and summer.

Each camping location has its own launch date between March 13 and April 13, 2023. Reservations for Moraine Lake and Lake Louise will open April 13, with backcountry camping spots for Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National Parks launching March 22.

A full list of opening registration dates can be found on the Parks Canada website.

Anyone looking to make a reservation will have to create a new account, even if you’ve made a reservation with Parks Canada in previous seasons.