Crime

At least 6 people now missing after Old Montreal blaze, fire officials say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2023 9:48 am
Major fire tears through building in Old Montreal
Montreal firefighters work to bring a major fire under control in Old Montreal on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Montreal fire officials now say at least six people are missing after a blaze destroyed a building in the city’s historic district Thursday.

Investigators had initially said one person was believed to be missing after the fire that injured another nine people.

Authorities first responded to the blaze around 6 a.m. Thursday at a three-storey heritage building on du Port Street near Place d’Youville. The building is adjacent to the Pointe-à-Callière Museum.

The mixed-use building houses offices on the bottom, while there are apartments on the upper floors. In total, 130 firefighters responded to keep the blaze from spreading.

Trending Now

High flames could be seen emerging from windows on lower floors of the building, while large plumes of smoke remained visible on the outskirts of downtown Montreal by mid morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

More to come.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise 

FireMontrealEmergencyEmergency ServicesMontreal fireOld Montreal firefire missing peoplemissing people montrealmissing people montreal fire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

