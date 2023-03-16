Injuries reported in major fire in Old Montreal

Several people were injured in a major fire in Old Montreal Thursday morning.
The five-alarm blaze reportedly started shortly before 6 a.m. in a three-storey heritage building on du Port Street, near the intersection of Place d’Youville, adjacent to the Pointe-à-Callière Museum.
Witnesses reported seeing injured people being carried away by members of the emergency services. Officials have not confirmed the number of victims or the extent of their injuries.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from across the city and road closures in the area created a difficult morning commute for local residents.
