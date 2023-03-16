Menu

Injuries reported in major fire in Old Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2023 8:16 am
Injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a heritage building in Old Montreal. Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a heritage building in Old Montreal. Thursday, March 16, 2023. TVA
Several people were injured in a major fire in Old Montreal Thursday morning.

The five-alarm blaze reportedly started shortly before 6 a.m. in a three-storey heritage building on du Port Street, near the intersection of Place d’Youville, adjacent to the Pointe-à-Callière Museum.

Read more: Massive fire in Montreal’s east end forces 20 families out into bitter cold

Witnesses reported seeing injured people being carried away by members of the emergency services. Officials have not confirmed the number of victims or the extent of their injuries.

Trending Now

Smoke from the fire could be seen from across the city and road closures in the area created a difficult morning commute for local residents.

FireBlazeMontreal fireInjuredMontreal firefightersOld Montrealheritage buildingPointe-à-Callière Museumdu Port StreetOld Montreal firePlace d'Youville
© 2023 The Canadian Press

