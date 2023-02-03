Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Massive fire in Montreal’s east end forces 20 families out into bitter cold

By Kalina Laframboise & Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 12:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Montreal: February 2.'
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: February 2.
The February 2, 2023 edition of Global News at 5:30 on Global Montreal.

The Montreal fire department worked to bring a major five-alarm blaze under control Friday afternoon after the flames forced about 20 families out in the bitter cold in the city’s east end.

The frigid weather conditions made it difficult for the 150 firefighters at the scene in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. Their jackets were covered in ice and some of their equipment froze.

Read more: Cold snap could make it feel as chilly as -50 in some parts of Quebec

Read next: Hospice patient thought dead ‘gasped for air’ in body bag at Iowa funeral home

Montreal remained under a extreme cold warning, with the wind chill making it feel like -40 by noon. Temperatures quickly plummeted throughout the morning and were expected to continue dropping in the afternoon.

Authorities were called around 7:45 a.m. to the scene on Sherbrooke Street near de Carignan Avenue. The affected building is home to both businesses and two storeys’ worth of apartments.

Story continues below advertisement

The building manager told Global News that there are about 40 apartments in the complex — 10 of which were heavily damaged by the fire. Residents sought shelter at a nearby restaurant and the Red Cross will provide hotel accommodation for at least 72 hours for those who cannot return home.

The Montreal fire department asked the public to avoid the area. View image in full screen
The Montreal fire department asked the public to avoid the area. Tim Sargeant/Global News

As of 12:30 p.m., firefighters were still stationed outside the building and on the roof to extinguish the flames. Thick clouds of smoke billowed through the sky.

Trending Now

Montreal police say two police officers required medical attention due to the smoke from the fire. Despite the extent of the fire and the biting cold, police said the evacuation of residents from the burning building went well.

The fire department cut power off in the area and several blocks were off limits to traffic. The public was told to avoid the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante thanked the fire department for their ongoing efforts to bring the fire under control.

Montreal firefighters battle a five-alarm blaze as the city is under an extreme cold warning on Feb. 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Montreal firefighters battle a five-alarm blaze as the city is under an extreme cold warning on Feb. 2, 2023. Tim Sargeant/Global News

“My thoughts are with the families and merchants affected by this fire,” she wrote on Twitter. “We are with you.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Montreal PoliceValerie PlanteFire DepartmentMontreal Fire DepartmentMontreal fireHochelagaHochelaga fireMontreal east end fireMontreal fire east endMontreal major fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers