Cold snap could make it feel as chilly as -50 in some parts of Quebec

Get ready to bundle up because temperatures are set to “drop dramatically” across Quebec in the span of a few hours.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Thursday for a large swath of the province, including Montreal.

The weather agency warns that a cold front will sweep across Quebec starting in the afternoon and into the following day, making for a bitter start to the weekend.

“These temperatures combined with moderate to strong winds will generate extreme wind chill values beginning on Friday morning,” the warning reads. “Wind chill values between minus 38 and minus 42 are expected until Saturday.”

The cold snap could be even tougher in other regions ⁠— even during the day. It could feel as frigid as -50 in some areas, including Lanaudière, the Laurentians and Quebec City.

In parts of northern Quebec, it could feel as cold as -52.

Environment Canada advises dressing warmly and in layers. The last layer should be resistant to the wind.

“Cover up,” the agency said. “Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

Anyone who works outside should also take regular breaks to warm up.

The City of Montreal is also opening two temporary overnight warming centres to ensure every person has a warm place to escape the biting temperatures. One is located at the YMCA on Stanley Street in downtown Montreal, while the other is at the Centre du Plateau on St-Joseph Boulevard.

Social intervention teams and Montreal police will boost patrols during that time to help people find shelter.

⁠— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier