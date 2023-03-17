RCMP seek man accused of beating up skier at B.C.’s Mount Washington

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP on Vancouver Island are looking to identify a man accused beating up a skier at on Mount Washington and sending him to hospital.

The incident allegedly happened at the ski hill west of Courtenay, B.C., around 2 p.m. on March 8.

In a media release, Mounties said the victim was resting on the Jacks Run, when two men came down the hill, one of whom hit his skis.

“One of the males became upset, telling the victim to move along and then allegedly punched him in the face several times, tackled him to the ground and head-butted him,” RCMP said.

The two men were last seen skiing away down the hill, however the victim was wearing a video camera that was able to get a picture of the suspect before the alleged assault.

Police said he was taken to hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

The suspect is described as between the ages of 20 and 25, about five-feet-eight-inches tall with light-coloured skin and shoulder-length dirty blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1312.