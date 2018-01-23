death Mt. Washington
January 23, 2018 9:21 pm
Updated: January 23, 2018 9:24 pm

Snowboarder found dead on Mount Washington

By Online News Producer  Global News

Jan 21: Mount Washington resort was forced to close because of heavy snowfall and the heightened avalanche risk. It was so treacherous on Sunday night that dozens of people couldn't leave, forcing them to spend the night on the mountain. Kristen Robinson has more.

A A

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating a death on Mount Washington after the Vancouver Island ski resort received record-breaking snowfall.

A man in his 20s was found unresponsive in a treed area Monday afternoon, the same day the resort reopened following a winter storm that dumped more than a metre of snow on the mountain.

The resort’s risk manager, Dale Logan, says in a news release that the man had been snowboarding in an off-trail area but within the resort’s boundaries.

READ MORE: Wind storm wallops B.C.’s south coast, leading to power outages, ferry cancellations

His identity has not been released but the resort said he was a local.

The coroner is now working to determine the cause of death.

Over the weekend, the resort received more than 100 centimetres of snow, leaving dozens of people, including a Scouts Canada troop, stuck on the mountain overnight.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
death Mt. Washington
mt. washington
Mt. Washington snowboarder death
Mt. Washington snowfall
Snowboarder dies Mt. Washington

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News