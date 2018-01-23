Snowboarder found dead on Mount Washington

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating a death on Mount Washington after the Vancouver Island ski resort received record-breaking snowfall.

A man in his 20s was found unresponsive in a treed area Monday afternoon, the same day the resort reopened following a winter storm that dumped more than a metre of snow on the mountain.

The resort’s risk manager, Dale Logan, says in a news release that the man had been snowboarding in an off-trail area but within the resort’s boundaries.

READ MORE: Wind storm wallops B.C.’s south coast, leading to power outages, ferry cancellations

His identity has not been released but the resort said he was a local.

The coroner is now working to determine the cause of death.

Over the weekend, the resort received more than 100 centimetres of snow, leaving dozens of people, including a Scouts Canada troop, stuck on the mountain overnight.

— With files from The Canadian Press