Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

Rainbow crosswalk vandalized at a South Okanagan elementary school

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 7:52 pm
Rainbow crosswalk at Osoyoos Elementary school painted over white. View image in full screen
Rainbow crosswalk at Osoyoos Elementary school painted over white. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A crosswalk at a South Okanagan elementary school that portrays inclusivity has been vandalized, and staff and students are calling the act ‘disappointing.’

The crosswalk at the entrance of Osoyoos Elementary School which was once painted in vibrant colours of the rainbow was painted over in white paint over the weekend.

“A lot of the kids were coming to school, (saying) ‘what happened to our rainbow crosswalk?.’ So, we actually took a little while to sort out what happened, we thought our painters were going to repaint it, but then we discovered that someone actually came and took it upon themselves to cover it up,” said school principal, David Foster.

“This rainbow crosswalk represents kindness, acceptance, and belonging and it says we see you.”

Click to play video: 'Russian and Ukrainian Deli in Kelowna targeted by vandals'
Russian and Ukrainian Deli in Kelowna targeted by vandals

Staff believes it was someone acting out of hate, and to rise against that, the school held a ceremony on Friday to begin repainting the crosswalk back to what it once was.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was really important that we got together today to have this opportunity to reinforce the importance of inclusivity, about celebrating diversity,” said Foster.

During the ceremony, Foster gave a speech and several students came forward and assisted in repainting a part of the crosswalk.

Trending Now

“We had the rainbow crosswalk for a reason, to show kids they were safe, and for someone to come and just paint it over, it’s not good,” said Grade 6 student, Liliana Bento.

More on Canada

Read more: Summerland, B.C. RCMP investigating vandalized vehicles

Due to cold weather conditions, only part of the crosswalk was allowed to be painted, and it is expected to be completed by the time students return from Spring Break.

“I feel really good that we can have our nice sidewalk back and I feel disappointed that someone was just to hate the way that we show that we like to welcome people here,” said Grade 7 student, Wyatt Rosin.

According to Osoyoos RCMP, camera footage from the area has been turned over, however, the quality is quite poor making it difficult to identify anyone.

An investigation is underway and anyone who may have information as to who is responsible is asked to contact RCMP.

Advertisement
RCMPOkanaganSchoolsouth okanaganStudentsVandalismTeachersCrosswalkHateRainbow crosswalkOsoyoos RCMPunder investigationOsoyoos Elementary Schoolschool principal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers