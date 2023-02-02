Summerland, B.C. RCMP investigating vandalized vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

After multiple reports of vandalism to vehicles within two days, Summerland, B.C., RCMP is investigating the string of events.

On Jan. 28 and 29, vehicles on Brown Street, Kelly Avenue and Prairie Valley Road in Summerland were vandalized, damaging the cars involved.

“All three incidences involved cars being tagged with spray paint and in some cases, they were marked with some kind of alarming words,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, South Okanagan RCMP.

Police believe the vehicles were not specifically targeted or connected in any way.

Although the exact time for the events is currently unknown, Mounties are encouraging residents to take a look at their surveillance footage.

“In this day and age with an increase in security cameras, the likelihood of suspects being identified is just growing every day. That gives police the opportunity to hold people accountable,” Lyons said.

RCMP say they are taking the string of vandalism seriously and hope to catch the people responsible.

“While someone may think that spray-painting a vehicle, or tagging or vandalism could come off as a joke, in incidences like these, this wasn’t received as a joke. Property offences and property crimes are very serious,” said Lyons.

Police are urging anyone with video footage of the events or information to contact Summerland RCMP or submit an anonymous tip online through Crime Stoppers.