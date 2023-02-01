Menu

Fire

Animal killed in barn fire in Summerland, B.C.

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 6:39 pm
The Summerland Fire Department was called out to a large barn fire in Prairie Valley Area of Summerland Tuesday night. View image in full screen
The Summerland Fire Department was called out to a large barn fire in Prairie Valley Area of Summerland Tuesday night. Taya Fast / Global News

A large barn in the Prairie Valley area of Summerland, B.C., cost a farmer one of their animals Tuesday night.

The fire broke out just before 8 p.m. and according to the Summerland Fire Department, the owners of the property were home and noticed the fire quickly.

“Upon arrival, the crews noted smoke from the eaves and coming out the main door of the barn area,” Summerland Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Holder.

“(Fire crews) attacked the fire, connected up to the hydrants and they were able to knock it down and actually save the structure.”

No one was injured and there were no horses in the barn at the time, however, a sheep was killed in the blaze.

In total, 25 members of the Summerland department and six fire apparatus responded to the fire. Crews remained on the scene through the night to ensure all hot spots were out and the fire did not reignite.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

“It’s just still under investigation and we haven’t ruled anything out at this point in time,” said Holder.

