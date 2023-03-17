Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. celebrates St. Patrick’s Day without restrictions

By Darryn Davis & Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 7:25 pm
WATCH: Kingston celebrated the first St. Patrick's Day without restrictions in four years.
The Irish, and those who want to be, started gathering in Kingston, Ont.’s local pubs earlier today for a round of drinks, food and music.

With COVID-19 restrictions now lifted, Gary Cork, the general manager of the Tir Nan Og Irish Pub says residents are ready to celebrate.

“I feel like this year is going to be a lot more like the old days and I think people are ready to have a great time,” said Cork.

The Ontario Street pub quickly filled with patrons as soon as the doors opened. For pub patron Patrick Scholar, St. Patrick’s Day is a dual celebration.

“This is the first time I’ve celebrated my birthday on St. Patrick’s Day in Kingston,” said Scholar.

Live traditional Irish music was on the menu, supplied by the band Celtic Kitchen Party.

The scene was similar at the Toucan Pub on Princess Street in downtown Kingston where the Guinness Irish Stout was the drink of choice and dancing  was obligatory for young and old alike.

“That’s the one thing about St. Patrick’s Day — we have older people here, we have younger people,” said Bruce Clark, the Toucan’s owner.

It’s expected that while the celebrations started early they will continue late into the night.

OntarioKingstonCultureSt. Patrick's DayPartyCelebrationTir Nan OgIrishPUBSaintsSt. Patrick's
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

