Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police arrest 5 suspects in violent bus shelter attack

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 6:11 pm
kingston bus shelter where a violent assault took place View image in full screen
Kingston, Ont., bus shelter where a violent assault took place. Global Kingston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a media release Friday, police in Kingston, Ont., say they’ve arrested five youths that officers have been looking for over the past week.

The individuals are believed to be involved in a violent beating of a lone individual at a Kingston Transit transfer station on Gardiners Road in the city’s west end.

Read more: Parcel of land near Kingston, Ont. protected by Nature Conservancy of Canada

The swarming attack happened in broad daylight on the afternoon of March 10 in front of horrified onlookers, transit riders and transit employees.

The lone victim of the attack was taken to hospital.

Read more: Canada’s parole board adds more restrictions for high-risk offender Paul Kubesch

Story continues below advertisement

Police haven’t said what charges the five suspects are facing.

Kingston police credit the arrests to hard work by detectives in the Criminal Investigation Division along with tips from the public and eyewitnesses.

Police say they continue to seek out any other people connected to the assault.

They’ve also released additional photos of several “persons of interest” and witnesses hoping the public can identify them.

pictures of people of interest and/or witnesses to a violent assault at a Kingston bus shelter
pictures of people of interest and/or witnesses to a violent assault at a Kingston bus shelter. Kingston Police
Kingston police arrest 5 suspects in violent bus shelter attack - image

More information about the charges laid by police against the five people recently arrested is expected to be released soon.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Polls shows safety concerns growing amongst transit riders'
Polls shows safety concerns growing amongst transit riders
KingstonKingston PoliceAttackPublic TransitVictimkingston crimeKingston TransitGardiners Roadviolent attackPublic Transit SafetyGardiners Road attacktransfer station attack

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers