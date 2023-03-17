Kingston police arrest 5 suspects in violent bus shelter attack

Send this page to someone via email

In a media release Friday, police in Kingston, Ont., say they’ve arrested five youths that officers have been looking for over the past week.

The individuals are believed to be involved in a violent beating of a lone individual at a Kingston Transit transfer station on Gardiners Road in the city’s west end.

The swarming attack happened in broad daylight on the afternoon of March 10 in front of horrified onlookers, transit riders and transit employees.

The lone victim of the attack was taken to hospital.

Police haven’t said what charges the five suspects are facing.

Kingston police credit the arrests to hard work by detectives in the Criminal Investigation Division along with tips from the public and eyewitnesses.

Police say they continue to seek out any other people connected to the assault.

They’ve also released additional photos of several “persons of interest” and witnesses hoping the public can identify them.

pictures of people of interest and/or witnesses to a violent assault at a Kingston bus shelter. Kingston Police

More information about the charges laid by police against the five people recently arrested is expected to be released soon.

