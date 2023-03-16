Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canada’s parole board adds more restrictions for high-risk offender Paul Kubesch

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 7:34 pm
High risk offender Paul Kubesch has more restrictions placed on him by the Parole Board of Canada View image in full screen
High risk offender Paul Kubesch has more restrictions placed on him by the Parole Board of Canada. Kingston Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Parole Board of Canada has placed more restrictions on a high-risk offender living in Kingston, Ont.

According to parole board documents, the new special conditions will restrict Paul Kubesh from accessing computers and the internet.

He is also limited to one mobile device and all bills, calls and texts are to be monitored.

Information contained on the device can’t be purged without consent.

Picture of sex offender Paul Kobesch and the terms of his long term supervision order. View image in full screen
Picture of sex offender Paul Kobesch and the terms of his long term supervision order. Kingston Police

According to the parole board, the convicted sex offender was found to be using dating sites to connect with women and had tried to contact one of his victims.

Story continues below advertisement

The 54-year-old’s statutory release was last fall after serving a six-month sentence for sexually assaulting a little girl in a store in 2015.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. expanding rapid housing, building tiny homes with federal housing grant

In December 2022, Kingston Police issued a safety notice, advising the public Kubesch had moved to Kingston and police believed he could pose a risk to the community, particularly to female children.

Trending Now

Kubesch is serving a 10-year term supervision order.

Prior to the newly-added restrictions, Kubesch’s long-term supervision also included he is not to consume drugs or alcohol, and is to stay away from places with children under the age of 17, such as schools, parks or swimming pools.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. teacher charged with sexual assault, exploitation

He is to follow a treatment plan related to sexual deviancy and report all relationships, sexual or otherwise, to his parole supervisor.

Anyone with information about potential breaches of these conditions is asked to contact Kingston Police.

More on Crime
PoliceKingstonnewsArrestrestrictionsParole Board of Canadahigh risk offenderPaul Kubesh
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers