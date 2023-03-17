First Nations Spelling Bee gives 180 Indigenous kids a chance to go to Nationals

Send this page to someone via email

The First Nations Regional Spelling Bee was held at E.D. Feehan High School in Saskatoon with 180 competitors between ages 6 to 14 competing for one of three spots to go to the national competition in Toronto.

The spelling bee is Saskatchewan’s only regional spelling bee and has been running since 2015.

The event has three categories: primary (ages 6-8), junior (ages 9-11), and intermediate (ages 12-14). The top three placements in each regional bee category receive trophies and cash prizes. The first-place winners of the three categories win an all expenses paid trip to Toronto in May 2023 to attend the National Championships.



Lori McEuley, one of the organizers, said before 2015 there was no regional competition in Saskatoon and they have been working hard to keep hosting the competition. The First Nations Spelling Bee is only open to Indigenous children. McEuley said it gives them a chance to compete on the national stage.

McEuley said that spelling bees can held children develop in many different ways.

“It gives them a chance to get up on a big stage in front of family, friends, teachers and strangers. Just having the guts to get up there is a huge step for a child. It builds their confidence and their leadership capabilities.”

McKenna Fineblanket has been attending Spelling Bees since 2017. She even finished third during the 2017 national championship.

“I recommend everyone to attend the spelling bees. They are a lot of fun and you can really expand your vocabulary doing it.”

When asked Fineblanket was not sure if she wanted to compete Friday.

“I know the competition is later today, but I am not sure if I want to compete again. I can get very nervous before the competition and sometimes the pressure to get a word right, when everyone is getting it wrong, can be a lot.”

Fineblanket said winning the trip to Toronto back in 2017 was a lot of fun and she recommends all other kids to give spelling bees a try.