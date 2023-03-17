Another person arrested in connection with kidnapping of missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

Send this page to someone via email

Another person has been arrested and charged in connection with the 2022 kidnapping of a woman in Ontario.

Police have been searching for Elnaz Hajtamiri since Jan. 12, 2022.

Officers said Hajtamiri was abducted from the home of a family member in Wasaga Beach, located on Trailwood Place.

According to police, Hajtamiri was taken by three men wearing police gear — but not police uniforms. The suspects fled the scene in a white Lexus RX SUV.

On Feb. 16, OPP released photos of three suspects and a person of interest in connection with the kidnapping.

Officers said as a result, on Thursday, 30-year-old Krystal P. Lawrence from Brampton was arrested and charged in connection with the kidnapping.

Police said Lawrence was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood on May 2.

Officers said an arrest warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Deshawn Davis of Toronto.

Police said officers are also continuing to seek the public’s assistance in identifying the other male in the photos.

Investigators believe he is residing in the Greater Toronto Area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or through the tip line at 1-833-728-3415.

According to police, officers are still seeking to identify one or two individuals of interest who rented vehicles in December of 2021.

“They are not suspects in the kidnapping, but police would like to speak with them as they may have information related to this case,” police said in a news release. “A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is available for anyone with information that will lead to Elnaz’s whereabouts.”

Hajtamiri was 37-years-old when she was abducted. She is around five-feet-three-inches tall.

She has a slim build, and had shoulder-length black hair that had been cut shorter before she was abducted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.