Crime

Another man charged in assault of missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 2:34 pm
Elnaz Hajtamiri is shown in an Ontario Provincial Police handout photo. OPP have said three men dressed in police gear snatched 37-year-old Hajtamiri on the evening of Jan. 12, 2022 from a relative's house in Wasaga Beach, Ont., and loaded her into a white Lexus SUV. Police are offering a $100,000 reward to anyone with information that will lead to the location of a 37-year-old woman who was abducted from an Ontario home exactly a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-OPP **MANDATORY CREDIT**. View image in full screen
Another man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a missing woman in Richmond Hill in 2021, police say.

York Regional Police said on Dec. 20, 2021, officers received a report of an assault at an underground parking garage of a home on King William Crescent near Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue.

Police said a female victim — 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri — was attacked by two men and was struck by a frying pan.

Officers said Hajtamiri was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, the force said.

New suspect photos released in unsolved case of abducted Ontario woman

According to police, in 2021, three suspects were identified and charged in connection with the incident.

Police said on Feb. 16, officers charged a fourth suspect — 25-year-old Harshpreet Sekhon — in connection with the attack.

Harshpreet Sekhon has been charged in connection with the assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill in 2021.
Harshpreet Sekhon has been charged in connection with the assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill in 2021.

Sekhon, from Mono, Ont., has been charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Trending Now

Weeks after the assault, on Jan. 12, 2022, Hajtamiri was reportedly abducted from the home of a family member in Wasaga Beach, located on Trailwood Place.

Police said Hajtamiri was taken by three men wearing police gear — but not police uniforms.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a white Lexus RX SUV.

Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect wanted in connection with assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri

In April of 2022, police arrested and charged Riyasat Singh with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, mischief to property over $5,000 and possession of property over $5,000 in connection with the incident in Richmond Hill.

Officers said in November 2022, Singh pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault and was sentenced to one year in jail.

According to police, he was deported in December of 2022.

A Canada-wide warrant was also been issued for a second suspect — Hashdeep Binner, of Brampton. He was arrested in September.

He has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, mischief to property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police said Binner remains in custody and is schedueld to appear in court in March.

In July, police said Hajtamiri’s ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo was arrested in connection with the Richmond Hill attack. He was charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping.

$100,000 reward offered for unsolved case of Ontario woman abducted 1 year ago

Police in York Region and the Ontario Provincial Police have each offered a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the location of Hajtamiri, or information that helps to identify, arrest and convict those responsible for her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

