Another man charged in assault of missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri: police

Send this page to someone via email

Another man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a missing woman in Richmond Hill in 2021, police say.

York Regional Police said on Dec. 20, 2021, officers received a report of an assault at an underground parking garage of a home on King William Crescent near Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue.

Police said a female victim — 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri — was attacked by two men and was struck by a frying pan.

Officers said Hajtamiri was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, the force said.

According to police, in 2021, three suspects were identified and charged in connection with the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said on Feb. 16, officers charged a fourth suspect — 25-year-old Harshpreet Sekhon — in connection with the attack.

Harshpreet Sekhon has been charged in connection with the assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill in 2021.

Sekhon, from Mono, Ont., has been charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Weeks after the assault, on Jan. 12, 2022, Hajtamiri was reportedly abducted from the home of a family member in Wasaga Beach, located on Trailwood Place.

Police said Hajtamiri was taken by three men wearing police gear — but not police uniforms.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a white Lexus RX SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

In April of 2022, police arrested and charged Riyasat Singh with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, mischief to property over $5,000 and possession of property over $5,000 in connection with the incident in Richmond Hill.

Officers said in November 2022, Singh pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault and was sentenced to one year in jail.

According to police, he was deported in December of 2022.

A Canada-wide warrant was also been issued for a second suspect — Hashdeep Binner, of Brampton. He was arrested in September.

He has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, mischief to property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police said Binner remains in custody and is schedueld to appear in court in March.

In July, police said Hajtamiri’s ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo was arrested in connection with the Richmond Hill attack. He was charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping.

Police in York Region and the Ontario Provincial Police have each offered a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the location of Hajtamiri, or information that helps to identify, arrest and convict those responsible for her disappearance.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.