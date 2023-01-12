Menu

Crime

OPP to provide update Thursday on case of woman abducted 1 year ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2023 6:07 am
Click to play video: 'Wasaga Beach, Ont., abduction: Victim’s ex-boyfriend facing charges'
Wasaga Beach, Ont., abduction: Victim’s ex-boyfriend facing charges
RELATED: Wasaga Beach, Ont., abduction: Victim's ex-boyfriend facing charges – Jul 12, 2022

TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police are set to provide an update on the case of an abducted woman one year after her disappearance.

The OPP have said 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri was abducted by three men dressed in police gear on the night of Jan. 12, 2022, from a relative’s house in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Police have also said that Hajtamiri was assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont., in December 2021.

Charges have been laid in both cases against Hajtamiri’s ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, and York police have also charged two other men in the December case.

Read more: ‘She is alive’: Sister of abducted Ontario woman says family is still hopeful 1 year later

Read next: Air Canada customer battles airline after AirTag tracks missing bag stuck over 8,000 km away

But investigators are still looking for the three men who abducted Hajtamiri.

Story continues below advertisement

Hajtamiri’s family has made public appeals to help find her and says they are holding out hope that she will return one day.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceMissing WomanWasaga BeachElnaz HajtamiriElnaz Hajtamiri missingElnaz Hajtamiri disappearanceElnaz Hajtamiri ontario missing woman
© 2023 The Canadian Press

