Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Stranded raccoon saved from Montreal highway overpass

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Happy ending for racoon trapped on Montreal highway'
Happy ending for racoon trapped on Montreal highway
WATCH: A racoon seemingly trapped on a highway overpass in Montreal was rescued Thursday night by the SPCA after spending close to 48 hours stuck on the ledge.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A raccoon seemingly trapped on a highway overpass in Montreal was rescued Thursday night after spending close to 48 hours stuck on the ledge.

The little critter could be seen for nearly two days according to onlookers, perched along the cement pillar of the Metropolitan highway near Chemin Côte-de-Liesse.

“I called the SPCA. They sent me to 311, SQ, Ministère de la faune. I called about eight different agencies in all — trying to contact somebody to help get this raccoon down from where it is stuck and got nowhere,” Paul Easton said.

Easton is one of the people who first alerted officials of the animal’s misfortune.

Read more: Cat rescued from storm drain at UBC Okanagan

“We received many phone calls,” Marie-Laurence Raymond spokesperson for the SPCA said.

Story continues below advertisement

Animal rescue crews from the SPCA sought help from the Quebec Transport Ministry to pause traffic in order to catch the animal.

Raymond said the SPCA had to wait for permission from the ministry since it was dealing with a provincial highway.

She said it is uncommon to see a wild animal along busy and loud overpass structures. It is still uncertain how the animal got there in the first place.

Click to play video: 'Raccoon forces elementary school closure in Kelowna'
Raccoon forces elementary school closure in Kelowna

Easton says the trapped raccoon could be seen pacing up and down the short space for hours.

Trending Now

He said a number of passersby would toss food scraps to the stranded animal.

Read more: B.C. man frees trapped moose from wire fence

Story continues below advertisement

The SCPA says the animal is in good health and is currently being treated at one of its shelters.

“It is calm and eating well,” Raymond said, adding it will be sent to a rehabilitation refuge before being sent back out into the wild.

More on Canada
QuebecMontrealRescueSPCAHighwayAnimalOverpassRaccoonRaccoon rescue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers