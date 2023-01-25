Menu

Canada

B.C. man frees trapped moose from wire fence

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 9:10 pm
B.C. man rescues moose entangled in fence
Kirk Barharn and his wife, Angie Hillmer of Princeton were driving when they saw a moose stuck in a wire fence near Summerland.

A B.C. man quickly jumped into action to save an entangled animal much larger than him.

Kirk Barharn and his wife, Angie Hillmer of Princeton, B.C., were driving when they saw a moose stuck in a wire fence near Summerland.

When Barharn approached the moose, it appeared to calm down. He told Global News that, with his bare hands, he was able to free its trapped hooves and legs, then watched it wander off.

The incident happened near Thirsk Lake, along Princeton-Summerland Road.

Global viewers share new year moose encounters
