Single-vehicle crash west of Ingersoll, Ont. leaves 18-year-old dead: OPP

A single-vehicle collision Thursday morning just west of Ingersoll, Ont. claimed the life of an 18-year-old motorist, Oxford County OPP say.

Details remain limited about the collision, which occurred around 5 a.m. along 19th Line between 25th Line and 27th Line in Zorra Township, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was the lone occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

According to police, 19th Line was closed for several hours for investigation and cleanup but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.