Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Single-vehicle crash west of Ingersoll, Ont. leaves 18-year-old dead: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 16, 2023 3:47 pm
FILE - Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE - Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A single-vehicle collision Thursday morning just west of Ingersoll, Ont. claimed the life of an 18-year-old motorist, Oxford County OPP say.

Details remain limited about the collision, which occurred around 5 a.m. along 19th Line between 25th Line and 27th Line in Zorra Township, police said.

Read more: 18-year-old victim identified after falling into grain elevator shaft in Aylmer, Ont.

The driver of the vehicle was the lone occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

According to police, 19th Line was closed for several hours for investigation and cleanup but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Amqui fatal crash: Residents rally as they try to make sense of tragedy'
Amqui fatal crash: Residents rally as they try to make sense of tragedy
Advertisement
More on Canada
Ontario Provincial PoliceFatal CrashFatal CollisionOxford CountySingle Vehicle CrashIngersollOxford OPPzorra township19th LineFatal Single-vehicle Collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers