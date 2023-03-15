18-year-old employee dies after falling into grain elevator shaft in Aylmer, Ont.

An 18-year-old man has died after falling into a grain elevator on Wednesday in Aylmer, Ont.
Aylmer police say emergency crews responded at 10:45 a.m. to Elgin Feeds on Beech Street after reports that an employee working in a grain elevator lost his footing and fell into the shaft below.
The worker was transported to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries. He later died.
The Elgin Feeds Country Store said in a Facebook post that the store was closed due to an “unforeseen incident.”
The Ministry of Labour has been notified and will be attending the scene to conduct an investigation.
Trending Now
Comments