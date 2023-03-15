Menu

Crime

18-year-old employee dies after falling into grain elevator shaft in Aylmer, Ont.

By 980 CFPL Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 15, 2023 5:03 pm
File photo of Aylmer, Ont. sign. View image in full screen
File photo of Aylmer, Ont. sign. Global News
An 18-year-old man has died after falling into a grain elevator on Wednesday in Aylmer, Ont.

Aylmer police say emergency crews responded at 10:45 a.m. to Elgin Feeds on Beech Street after reports that an employee working in a grain elevator lost his footing and fell into the shaft below.

Read more: Suspects sought in reported theft of Pride flag in Aylmer, Ont., police say

The worker was transported to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries. He later died.

The Elgin Feeds Country Store said in a Facebook post that the store was closed due to an “unforeseen incident.”

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and will be attending the scene to conduct an investigation.

