Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two protesters arrested at Calgary ‘Reading with Royalty’ event

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 8:25 pm
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarterson April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarterson April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Reading with Royalty event at Calgary’s Signal Hill Library resulted in a pair of arrests, police confirmed Wednesday.

The Calgary Police Service said they took an adult female protester into custody after she pulled the fire alarm. An adult male was arrested for breaching bail conditions, police said. Both arrests happened at around 2 p.m.

Charges are pending under the Criminal Code and police said no charges on Wednesday were under the city’s new Safe and Inclusive Entry Bylaw, passed on Tuesday.

Read more: Calgary city council passes bylaw that puts distance between protestors, city facilities

Videos on social media appeared to show Derek Reimer being arrested by police.

On Feb. 25, 36-year-old Reimer was arrested at another Reading with Royalty event at the Seton Library, after police received reports that several people had aggressively entered a library classroom, shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs at the children and parents in attendance.

Story continues below advertisement

Reimer received a total of eight charges in a hate-motivated crime, Calgary police and bylaw officers said at the time.

Click to play video: 'Calgary sees more protests against LGBTQ2+ community'
Calgary sees more protests against LGBTQ2+ community

On Tuesday outside city hall, Reimer told Global News he was released from police custody on bail conditions of not being within 200 metres of an LGBTQ2 event and was prohibited from any contact with the LGBTQ2 community.

The city’s new bylaw puts a 100-metre gap between any specified protest — protests that object to or disapprove of any race, religion, gender, gender identity, gender expression, disability, age, place of origin, marital or family status, sexual orientation or income source — and entrances to a public library, city rec centre or pool.

City council also added the word “intimidation” to the definition of harassment in the Public Behaviour Bylaw on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Anti-LGBTQ2 protests are on the rise in Canada: What’s going on?

Calgary Public Libraries have been hosting Reading with Royalty events in partnership with Calgary Pride for the past five years. The March 4 event at Southwood Library was postponed for safety reasons.

Trending Now

Libraries across Canada — including Moncton, Halifax and Coquitlam, B.C. — have faced similar protests this year.

There have also been anti-drag protests outside the Tate Britain art gallery in London, as well as several bookstores and libraries in the United States.

Click to play video: 'Calgary city council debates bylaw creating buffer zone between protestors and city facilities'
Calgary city council debates bylaw creating buffer zone between protestors and city facilities

Across the United States, conservative activists and politicians have complained that drag contributes to the “sexualization” or “grooming” of children.

The efforts seek to smother popular “drag story hours,” at which drag queens read to kids.

Story continues below advertisement

“We haven’t seen this kind of direct rhetoric in probably 20 or 30 years. And so it’s come back full circle and it’s come back more aggressive and more violent than ever,” Kristopher Wells, Canada Research Chair for the public understanding of sexual and gender minority youth and associate professor at MacEwan University in Edmonton, previously told Global News.

“This is not just about trying to silence individuals, but many feel it’s about trying to eradicate entire communities.”

— with files from The Canadian Press

More on Crime
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgaryCalgary Public Libraryanti-lgbtq protestderek reimerlibrary protestReading with RoyaltySafe and Inclusive Entry Bylaw
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers