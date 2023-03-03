Menu

Headline link
Police say man has been charged in hate-motivated crime after protest at library

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 12:42 pm
A Calgary Police Service badge is seen on a police officer in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Calgary police say a 36-year-old man is facing two charges in a hate-motivated crime.
A Calgary Police Service badge is seen on a police officer in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Calgary police say a 36-year-old man is facing two charges in a hate-motivated crime. Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police say a 36-year-old man is facing two charges in a hate-motivated crime.

Police say protesters disrupted a Reading with Royalty event early last month at the Seton Library in the city’s southeast.

The family-friendly storytimes at public libraries are led by local drag queens or kings, and children are invited to dress in their best outfit, cape or crown.

Calgary sees more protests against LGBTQ2+ community

Officers were called around 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 for reports that several people had aggressively entered a library classroom, shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs at the children and parents in attendance.

Derek Scott Reimer has been arrested and charged with causing a disturbance and mischief.

Police say hate-motivated crimes are those where an offender was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate based on personal characteristics of the victim.

Read more: Anti-drag protests: Calgary’s noise bylaw criticized for targeting counter protesters

Calgary Police Service2SLGBTQ+Hate-Motivated CrimeCalgary hate-motivated crimedrag storytimederek reimerdrag queen protest
© 2023 The Canadian Press

