Calgary police shoot down pool indecent exposure misinformation

Calgary police are setting the record straight about an alleged indecent exposure at a city pool.

CPS say despite the protests outside the Canyon Meadows Pool where the incident involving a transgender individual was rumoured to happen, a thorough police investigation showed the allegations are unfounded.

“This incident did not take place as initially reported on social media. There was no act of indecent exposure,” CPS said in a statement, calling it misinformation that harms the community.

The protests, which include street preachers, often target the city’s LGBTQ2 community.

One such protest on Feb. 12 resulted in two tickets written on site for breaking the city’s noise bylaw. Officers were doing further investigations that could result in ticketing under the city’s street harassment bylaw — a bylaw that protects against harassment based on race, religion, age, disability, sexual orientation, or gender.

Events at the Chinook Blast winter festival were also cancelled over fears for safety from planned protests.

More protests are apparently planned for Saturday at city hall and at a library.

Our response to the Canyon Meadows pool protest 🌐 https://t.co/mdnHRFxmNj pic.twitter.com/QStx7fZO2N — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 2, 2023

Calgary police said their role in attending protests is to maintain order and ensure public safety for everyone in attendance.

“We will not hesitate to act if the law is broken. We exercise our policing mandate in a manner that upholds the law, respects Calgarians’ constitutionally protected rights, and is consistent with our organizational values, including respect, fairness and accountability.”

The statement added the police service is committed to work with event organizers and community partners to make sure events are a safe space for everyone.