Traffic

Kelowna airport terminal closer to $90-million makeover

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 4:02 pm
Kelowna International Airport will be getting a facelift in the year ahead. View image in full screen
Kelowna International Airport will be getting a facelift in the year ahead. Global News
A $90-million terminal expansion years in the making is set to take off at Kelowna International Airport.

Council has approved funding for the $90-million terminal building expansion project, which is the largest infrastructure project to date at YLW. Construction will begin this summer and the expectation is that it will be complete by 2026. Funding for the project will be generated through fees paid by airport users and will have no taxation impact on area taxpayers.

Phase 1 of the expansion will add approximately 5,590 square metres of new space to the terminal building and 1,200 square metres of renovated space to the existing terminal building.

This will include:

  • Expanded departures lounge to improve connections to aircraft gates and increased food and beverage options.
  • Expanded security screening area to reduce the time it takes to clear security.
  • New direct access to south gates for departing and arriving passengers.
  • Improved wayfinding.

“We know that construction will have impacts to guests visiting YLW, such as noise and impacts to existing amenities and parking. Our team is working to minimize these impacts as much as possible,” Sam Samaddar, Kelowna airport director, said in a press release.

Trending Now

“We will be sharing more information about what passengers can expect at YLW as we approach construction. We thank everyone for their patience as we complete this work to make these important improvements.”

The YLW terminal building was already over capacity in 2019, which is restricting growth in air service, food and beverage services, and regional economic development.

