Police dogs, remote plane used to track rural break-in suspect: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP say police dogs and a remote-controlled aircraft were used to track down a man wanted in connection to a string of rural Manitoba break-ins.

Police were already investigating break-ins at several properties in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds in early March when a suspicious vehicle, thought to be connected to the break-ins, was reported driving in the municipality on March 8.

An officer stopped the vehicle, but police say the driver got out and fled into a densely forested area nearby.

RCMP say it took an hour-and-a-half to walk the suspect back to the road due to dense brush and rough terrain.

Police say officers secured the area while police dogs and a remotely-piloted aircraft were brought in to help search through the brush.

After several hours the suspect was found hiding roughly two kilometers from where police say he fled from his vehicle.

A 41-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with seven counts of break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, mischief and resisting arrest.