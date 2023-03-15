Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police dogs, remote plane used to track rural break-in suspect: Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 2:09 pm
Police dogs were brought int o help track down a break-in suspect hiding in dense brush in the RM of Reynolds last week, RCMP say. View image in full screen
Police dogs were brought int o help track down a break-in suspect hiding in dense brush in the RM of Reynolds last week, RCMP say. RCMP Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP say police dogs and a remote-controlled aircraft were used to track down a man wanted in connection to a string of rural Manitoba break-ins.

Police were already investigating break-ins at several properties in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds in early March when a suspicious vehicle, thought to be connected to the break-ins, was reported driving in the municipality on March 8.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP investigate suspicious death in RM of Reynolds home

An officer stopped the vehicle, but police say the driver got out and fled into a densely forested area nearby.

RCMP say it took an hour-and-a-half to walk the suspect back to the road due to dense brush and rough terrain. View image in full screen
RCMP say it took an hour-and-a-half to walk the suspect back to the road due to dense brush and rough terrain. RCMP Handout

Police say officers secured the area while police dogs and a remotely-piloted aircraft were brought in to help search through the brush.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: More than 80 guns, ammo seized in raid at rural Manitoba home: RCMP

After several hours the suspect was found hiding roughly two kilometers from where police say he fled from his vehicle.

Trending Now

A 41-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with seven counts of break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, mischief and resisting arrest.

Click to play video: 'Avoiding property crimes'
Avoiding property crimes
Winnipeg crimeBreak And EnterManitoba RCMPBreak-insLac Du BonnetFalcon LakeRM of Reynolds
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers