Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate suspicious death in RM of Reynolds home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 2:58 pm
Steinbach RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Steinbach RCMP detachment. RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds.

Police said officers from the Steinbach detachment were called to a local residence Wednesday evening just before 6 p.m., with the report of a disturbance.

When police and emergency medical services arrived, they found a 39-year-old man in critical condition, who was pronounced dead on-scene.

Another man, 22, was taken into custody. He wasn’t physically injured, police said.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of the RCMP’s major crime services and a forensic identification unit.

