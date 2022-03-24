Manitoba RCMP investigate suspicious death in RM of Reynolds home

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds.

Police said officers from the Steinbach detachment were called to a local residence Wednesday evening just before 6 p.m., with the report of a disturbance.

When police and emergency medical services arrived, they found a 39-year-old man in critical condition, who was pronounced dead on-scene.

Another man, 22, was taken into custody. He wasn’t physically injured, police said.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of the RCMP’s major crime services and a forensic identification unit.

1:09 Winnipeg police names victim in Jan. 20 house fire deemed a homicide Winnipeg police names victim in Jan. 20 house fire deemed a homicide – Jan 24, 2022