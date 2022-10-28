More than 80 guns, ammo seized in raid at rural Manitoba home: RCMP

Manitoba police say dozens of guns have been seized from a home in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds.
Lac du Bonnet RCMP raided the home on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the unlawful possession of firearms, with help from the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team.
Police say more than 80 guns and a large amount of ammunition were seized.
Two adults, a 48-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were arrested at the home.
The pair have since been released but police said Friday charges are expected.
The RM of Reynolds is roughly 89 km east of Winnipeg.
