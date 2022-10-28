More than 80 guns, ammo seized in raid at rural Manitoba home: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba police say dozens of guns have been seized from a home in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP raided the home on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the unlawful possession of firearms, with help from the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team.

Police say more than 80 guns and a large amount of ammunition were seized.

On Oct 26, as part of an investigation into unlawful possession of firearms, Lac du Bonnet #rcmpmb executed a search warrant at a residence, in the RM of Reynolds. Over 80 firearms & ammo were seized. A 48yo male & 37yo female were arrested. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/SSBnsjPTG8 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 28, 2022

Two adults, a 48-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were arrested at the home.

The pair have since been released but police said Friday charges are expected.

The RM of Reynolds is roughly 89 km east of Winnipeg.