Police calls for violent events on Edmonton transit up 53% between 2021 and 2022

Edmonton police were dispatched to calls on transit 31 per cent more in 2022 than they were in 2021. Violent calls for service were up by 52.8 per cent over the same time period, according to Edmonton Police Service data.

Overall, only four per cent of Edmonton’s recorded violent crimes happen in LRT/transit centres, but crime severity trends higher in transit centres than it does citywide, increasing 12.7 per cent from 2021 to 2022.

View image in full screen Edmonton transit crime stats, via Edmonton police data 2023. Edmonton Police Service

From 2021 to 2022, the number of criminal incidents that happened at LRT/transit centres increased 63 per cent, compared to a 16 per cent increase citywide.

EPS data identified drivers of crime severity at LRT/transit centres as: personal robbery, assault, possession of weapons, robbery with a weapon and aggravated assault.

View image in full screen Edmonton transit crime stats, via Edmonton police data 2023. Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police released the 2022 crime statistics on Wednesday, including an update on transit. Edmonton police chief Dale McFee was joined by representatives from the City of Edmonton and the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society.

Police said they are working with partners, including the city, and social agencies like Bent Arrow, Edmonton Transit Service and the Community Outreach Transit Team to reduce crime and increase safety.

“The safety concerns highlighted by this data are not new and are plaguing cities across Canada,” McFee said.

“Solving this issue is about having the right partner, with the right authorities at the table to apply the right solutions at the right time.

“This is why I am pleased to be part of this Transit Safety Partnership and that we are approaching this issue, as we have done downtown, with the right partners to help reduce victimization and to be able to respond to incidents that occur,” McFee said.

In 2021, the EPS partnered with Bent Arrow and other agencies to create the Human-centered Engagement and Liaison Partnership (HELP) Unit, to match individuals at greatest risk for victimization and offending with service providers.

“The pandemic has been devastating, particularly for those already struggling to make ends meet,” said Bent Arrow executive director Cheryl Whiskeyjack.

“Our partnership with the city and police has been critical in supporting marginalized individuals impacted by COVID-19,” she said.

“By bringing our agencies together, we can leverage each other’s strengths to provide comprehensive support that addresses both their immediate and underlying needs. We already see these partnerships making a real difference in their lives.”

Several EPS Community Safety Teams were recently launched in the downtown core and at several central LRT stations as part of the Healthy Street Operations Centre. The multidisciplinary teams, which include social workers, firefighters and peace officers, focus on high visibility and community engagement.

“Violence, crime and disorder on transit cannot be solved by enforcement alone,” McFee said. “It requires a collaborative approach that recognizes the complexity of the issues, which include elements of addiction, mental health, housing and more. But all this being said, enforcement and suppression of crime is a key element in reducing victimization.”

