Passion for goaltending extends beyond borders for Prince Albert Raiders pair

With just a handful of games left in the regular season, the Prince Albert Raiders are playing desperate hockey in a bid to make WHL playoffs.

In his second season playing in North America, Tikhon Chaika has settled into his role as starting netminder for the Raiders and is hungry to get Prince Albert back to the post-season.

Approaching 100 career games, he’s been able to adapt to all the changes that came with a move from overseas in the fall of 2021.

“This season I have a lot of confidence because I know how the team is playing here,” said Chaika. “I kind of understand the North American hockey, my language is getting better a bit. So, that makes things better and easier for me.”

One of just a handful of import goaltenders playing in the WHL this season, Chaika first strapped on the pads in his home country of Belarus as a child in the mid-to-late 2000s.

At the same time over 7,000 km away in Saskatchewan, Max Hildebrand was doing the same in the community of Martensville.

Each of them took a parallel road, which has now led to Prince Albert for the goaltending duo.

“It’s been nice to play a bit more this year and get that opportunity,” said Hildebrand. “It’s been going good, me and [Chaika] are really close. So, it’s been a good tandem and we always got each other’s backs for sure.”

Joining the Raiders midway through the 2021-22 WHL season, this is the first full year of major junior hockey for Hildebrand getting the chance to play close to home.

As for Chaika, he’s seen his workload decrease from his rookie season in the league where he suited up in 51 games for Prince Albert.

Through their partnership, Chaika has seen his English improve off the ice with help from Hildebrand, while the Saskatchewan netminder has learned how to become an everyday WHL goalie from his European partner.

“When I got here last year it was a bit different having a Euro goalie partner,” said Hildebrand. “But, we’ve grown to be pretty good friends. Always together, working out together, on the ice early together, it’s been awesome.”

A full season of Hildebrand has helped take some of the burden off Chaika’s shoulders and if Prince Albert is able to defy the odds and qualify for playoffs, it would leave the Belarussian better rested.

“It’s always awesome to have two good goalies, two great goalies,” said Chaika. “We just need to keep working together as a goalie tandem and give our team a chance to win every night.”

While both haven’t had outstanding years statistically, the league has taken note with Hildebrand being named WHL Goaltender of the Week back in January, which is an honour Chaika won several times during his 2021-22 rookie season.

Head coach Jeff Truitt said he expects to see more of the same out of his goaltenders down the stretch drive and even heading into next season.

“Teams are going to get chances,” said Truitt. “Special teams, five-on-five, with the talent that’s in this league you’re going to have to face some shots every night. Both of those guys have stood tall for us and it’s a great tandem to have here, we’re confident in both.”

Despite their different backgrounds and paths to the WHL, Chaika added the effort remains the same every night no matter who is between the pipes.

“Give ourselves to win, give all of your self to win I would say,” said Chaika.

The Raiders are chasing the Swift Current Broncos for the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot, looking to make up five points in the standings over their final six games.