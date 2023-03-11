WHL, SJHL games cancelled due to Sask. storm

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday, the Western Hockey League (WHL) announced the postponement of a Moose Jaw Warriors game as a result of the storm blowing its way through Saskatchewan.

The regular season matchup between the Warriors and the Swift Current Broncos has been postponed due to poor travel conditions in south Saskatchewan.

The game will be rescheduled to Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. All tickets from the March 11 game will be honoured.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) also postponed two of its games due to weather conditions.

The matchup between the Notre Dame Hounds and Melville Millionaires has been rescheduled for Sunday, with the game time remaining the same.

The time and date for the Estevan Bruins’ rescheduled faceoff against the Weyburn Redwings has not yet been determined.

For more information on Saskatchewan’s road conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline.