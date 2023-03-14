Menu

Education

Foster kids of all ages get free tuition in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2023 10:10 pm
Selina Robinson is photographed during a press conference in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
Selina Robinson is photographed during a press conference in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH
The British Columbia government is opening to all ages its tuition waiver for those who were in foster care in the province.

The program was launched in 2017, waiving fees for people who had been in care from the ages of 19 to 26, but starting next August, that restriction will be eliminated.

To be eligible for the program, students must be studying full or part time at an undergraduate level at a B.C. public post-secondary institution, the Native Education College or one of 10 approved trades-training providers.

It also allows for as much as $3,500 a year to cover educational expenses such as textbooks, internet costs and computers.

Since the waiver program was introduced, 1,900 students have had a total of $13 million in tuition and fees waived.

The government says the extension will be funded by $19.2 million over three years and is expected to support an extra 1,200 students.

Selina Robinson, the minister of post-secondary education, says removing the age restriction “will reduce barriers to post-secondary education, support people in pursuing good-paying and meaningful jobs, and support a more inclusive, balanced and diverse workforce.”

 

British ColumbiaEducationSocialPost-secondaryTuitionFoster Caregovernment careKids in CareAging outAging out of care
© 2023 The Canadian Press

