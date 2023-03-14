2nd man charged with murder in London, Ont. stabbing that triggered police standoff

Send this page to someone via email

A second person has been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man on Saturday at a Kipps Lane apartment building.

The early morning homicide led to an hours-long police standoff that ended with two officers being shot, investigators said.

The update from police comes the same day the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced it was investigating a serious injury sustained by one of the accused during their arrest.

London police say they responded to an apartment building at 621 Kipps Lane around 5 a.m. Saturday and located a London man with multiple stab wounds in a hallway. The man, identified as Joel A. Cameron, 41, was transported to hospital, where he later died, police said.

On Tuesday, police announced that Devon Ferguson-Feit, 28, of London had been charged with second-degree murder in the case. He was arrested on Monday and was expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Ferguson-Feit is the second suspect to be charged with murder in Cameron’s death.

His co-accused, Adrian Campbell, 42, faces one count of second-degree murder along with two counts of attempted murder after he was accused of firing a long gun at police during a tense 12-hour standoff while barricaded in a sixth-floor unit.

The standoff led police to evacuate neighbouring buildings and shut down a stretch of Adelaide Street for most of the day.

Police allege that a single shot was fired that injured two officers, with both sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One officer has since been released from hospital, while the other was in serious condition as of late Monday morning. According to the SIU, the officers were fired at as they entered the unit.

Campbell was taken into custody by police around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and police say a long gun was seized. During a news conference on Monday, acting police chief Trish McIntyre said Campbell did not hold a firearm licence and was known to police. No shots were fired by police during the standoff, McIntyre said.

Campbell and Cameron knew each other and both resided in the building, police said. It’s not clear whether Ferguson-Feit and Cameron knew each other.

“The man arrested yesterday afternoon was not in the apartment while police were in the process of negotiating on Saturday,” a police spokesperson said in an email, referring to Ferguson-Feit.

Adrian N. Campbell, 42, of London, Ont. via Facebook

Earlier on Tuesday, the SIU revealed that it was investigating a serious injury Campbell sustained during the course of his arrest.

Three investigators have been assigned to the case, the SIU said.

During Monday morning’s news conference, McIntyre was asked whether Saturday’s incident fell within the SIU’s mandate, and whether the agency was investigating.

“No, it does not. When our officers discharge a firearm, that would invoke the SIU. In this case, the only shot that was fired came from the accused at the police, so that does not invoke the SIU mandate,” she said.

According to an agency spokesperson, the SIU was notified of Campbell’s injury Monday night.

Campbell made an initial court appearance on Sunday where he was remanded into custody and ordered to not contact three people, among them Ferguson-Feit, court documents show.

He is scheduled to appear again in court on March 20.