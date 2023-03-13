Menu

Crime

15-hour standoff in London, Ont. ends with murder charge, 2 officers seriously hurt

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 8:09 am
A London, Ont., police cruiser outside 621 Kipps Lane Monday morning following a hours-long standoff at the apartment complex early Saturday morning. View image in full screen
A London, Ont., police cruiser outside 621 Kipps Lane Monday morning following a hours-long standoff at the apartment complex early Saturday morning. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL
London, Ont., police have laid charges, including second-degree murder, in relation to an ongoing death and weapons investigation from the weekend.

Police say emergency crews found a man with serious injuries at an apartment building at 621 Kipps Lane around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Read more: 1 arrested after man dies of serious injuries in north-east London, Ont.

The victim was taken to hospital and later died.

The deceased has been identified as Joel A. Cameron, 41, of London.

Investigators say the suspect was believed to have a firearm and barricaded himself in the six-story apartment complex for most of the day on Saturday.

In the 15 hours-long standoff, police allege the accused discharged a firearm at police, resulting in two officers being taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries around 7:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. and a firearm was located.

Adrian Neil Campbell, 42, of London, has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The accused is scheduled to reappear in court on March 20.

As of Monday morning, at least three police cruisers remain at the scene on Kipps Lane. Updates on the status of the injured officers and other information related to the investigation is set to be unveiled in a news conference from police. That event is set for 11 a.m. Monday.

