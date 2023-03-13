15-hour standoff in London, Ont. ends with murder charge, 2 officers seriously hurt

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police have laid charges, including second-degree murder, in relation to an ongoing death and weapons investigation from the weekend.

Police say emergency crews found a man with serious injuries at an apartment building at 621 Kipps Lane around 5 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital and later died.

The deceased has been identified as Joel A. Cameron, 41, of London.

Investigators say the suspect was believed to have a firearm and barricaded himself in the six-story apartment complex for most of the day on Saturday.

In the 15 hours-long standoff, police allege the accused discharged a firearm at police, resulting in two officers being taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries around 7:30 p.m.

Every day our front line @lpsmediaoffice officers put themselves in harms way to serve our community. On behalf of Council: you have our sincere thanks for everything you and the members of @LdnPoliceAssoc do every day. Our thoughts are with them for a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/yaLP6p6feA — Josh Morgan (@JoshMorganLDN) March 12, 2023

The suspect was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. and a firearm was located.

Adrian Neil Campbell, 42, of London, has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The accused is scheduled to reappear in court on March 20.

As of Monday morning, at least three police cruisers remain at the scene on Kipps Lane. Updates on the status of the injured officers and other information related to the investigation is set to be unveiled in a news conference from police. That event is set for 11 a.m. Monday.