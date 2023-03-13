Menu

Headline link
Canada

Alberta outlines education funding to train 3,400 more health-care workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2023 4:38 pm
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping addresses a news conference in Edmonton, on Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022. Alberta has promised $200 million in funding for post-secondary health care programs as a part of its 2023 budget.
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping addresses a news conference in Edmonton, on Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022. Alberta has promised $200 million in funding for post-secondary health care programs as a part of its 2023 budget.
Alberta has promised $200 million in funding for post-secondary health-care programs as a part of its latest budget.

Health Minister Jason Copping said the funding, announced in last month’s budget, would help train an additional 3,400 health-care professionals.

He said $113 million of the money would be spent over three years to fund at least 100 medical residency positions.

The minister said it is a part of a long-term plan, while leveraging a qualified immigrant workforce in the short run.

Copping says the funding would help expand training for doctors in regional centres and rural communities.

It would also support 30 international medical graduates to secure residency positions in Alberta for further training.

Read more: HSAA disputes UCP ‘Alberta Health Services is not in crisis’ claim; requests EMS data

Alberta Health ServicesAlberta BudgetAlberta Health CareJason CoppingAlberta health-care workersAlberta post-secondaryalberta post secondary health care
© 2023 The Canadian Press

