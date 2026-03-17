Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. mark middaugh
    March 17, 2026 at 9:17 pm

    Nenshi is jumping up and down crying like an angry two year old now that Smith is going to balance the budget

  2. BRAIN KAY AVISON
    March 17, 2026 at 8:25 pm

    SMITH COULD START LEVELLING THE BALANCE BY RETURNING THE RAISE, THEY GAVE THEMSELVES, LAST YEAR.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Danielle Smith hopes to balance Alberta budget even with moderate oil prices

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2026 7:56 pm
3 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during the announcement of the 2028 World Cup of Hockey being hosted in Alberta, in Edmonton on Monday, March 16, 2026. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during the announcement of the 2028 World Cup of Hockey being hosted in Alberta, in Edmonton on Monday, March 16, 2026. Jason Franson/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Tuesday her long-term goal is to be able to balance the province’s books even with moderate oil prices.

In about 10 years, she said, she’d like Alberta to bring spending in line with revenues that US$60-per-barrel oil would bring to provincial coffers.

“That’s where we have be. But then when you have years where you have a surprise surge and you realize a surplus, then that gives you an opportunity to support particular projects,” she said.

The latest Alberta budget, tabled last month, projected a $9.4-billion deficit in the upcoming fiscal year based in part on the projected price of the North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate averaging US$60.50 per barrel.

Global oil prices have since surged with the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, at times seeing the WTI peak well above US$100 per barrel.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Iran war: Why Canada’s oil production boost likely won’t push gas prices down'
Iran war: Why Canada’s oil production boost likely won’t push gas prices down

Smith made the comment while addressing the Rural Municipalities of Alberta conference in Edmonton. She heard concerns from local elected officials on everything from health care access, to rising infrastructure and policing costs and unpaid oil and gas well taxes.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A councillor from central Alberta told the premier that “a lot of” bridges could be washed out in his region, with more snow than expected this year.

Smith said his wish list of increased grants for the strategic transportation infrastructure program was “not possible,” with the province’s budget woes.

“We have to find a way on our end to cut wasteful spending, deliver programs differently, streamline on the spending, so that we can bring our revenues and expenditures into alignment,” she said.

Smith said she would prefer to spend unforeseen windfalls on one-time capital costs like infrastructure projects, but it’s too early to expect any yet.

Story continues below advertisement

“Let’s see how this new budget year ends up going, and then we’ll see if we can find additional dollars if we end up realizing some surpluses.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Let's see how this new budget year ends up going, and then we'll see if we can find additional dollars if we end up realizing some surpluses."

She added that she hopes the conflict in the Middle East will be resolved quickly.

The Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping artery at the mouth of the Persian Gulf through which about a quarter of the world’s oil passes through, has been effectively closed for weeks — driving up the price of oil and other commodities.

Click to play video: 'Iran’s chokehold on the global oil supply'
Iran’s chokehold on the global oil supply

At Tuesday’s conference, Smith also heard that ambulances are too few and far between, hospitals often don’t have capacity, and rural communities need help.

One local leader recounted a harrowing story of his mother experiencing signs of a stroke, but an ambulance wasn’t available and at least one hospital had to turn her away before she finally got treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith pointed blame at the centralized structure of the former provincial health agency.

“These kinds of stories are exactly the reason we had to dismantle Alberta Health Services,” she said.

As part of a massive health-care system restructuring, Smith’s United Conservative Party government has replaced AHS with four new governing agencies, overseen by four health ministries.

AHS has been relegated to a hospital operator, and a new entity is in charge of emergency medical services.

Click to play video: 'Alberta woman waits a week for emergency surgery to fix skiing fracture'
Alberta woman waits a week for emergency surgery to fix skiing fracture

Smith said ambulance service is a “a real problem all over the province,” but the government is trying to tailor emergency response resources to each locality.

Opposition NDP emergency services critic David Shepherd later told reporters in the legislature that Smith has been in power for more than four years, so her trying to deflect blame is “a joke.”

Story continues below advertisement

“All they’ve done is create more bureaucracy, waste more Albertans’ money reshuffling, reorganizing and not delivering any better care – in many cases, worse care than Albertans had before.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "All they've done is create more bureaucracy, waste more Albertans' money reshuffling, reorganizing and not delivering any better care - in many cases, worse care than Albertans had before."

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices