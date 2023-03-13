3 men stabbed within moments of each other in downtown Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Police say three men were stabbed Friday, two of them randomly within moments of each other in downtown Winnipeg.

At 5:10 p.m. officers went to the 200 block of Portage Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Police say a man in his 30s was shopping when an unknown man inside the store confronted him with a knife, stabbed him and then left the store.

Moments later, police say another man in his 30s was walking eastbound on Portage when he was confronted by the same suspect. After a brief conversation, the man was stabbed and the suspect ran away.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate Main Street stabbing

Both men were taken to the hospital in unstable condition but were later upgraded to stable.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they found the suspect intoxicated near Portage Avenue and Garry Street.

A 28-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and is facing assault and weapons-related charges.

A third incident occurred, also at 5:10 p.m., where police say they went to the 200 block of Hargrave Street and found a 46-year-old man suffering from an upper-body injury after being stabbed.

The suspect fled before the police arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

No arrests have been made in this incident and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).